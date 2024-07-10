Reform Cantors unite in Jerusalem: A harmonious gathering amid uncertainty

At the Hebrew Union College in Jerusalem, 60 Reform cantors came from the US to perform on Sunday.

This performance was planned in collaboration with the American Conference of Cantors (ACC,) an organization that connects cantors in their mission to “strengthen” Reform Judaism in America.

“It’s our job as cantors to unite through music and prayer,” said President Seth Warner of the ACC.

Like most ACC members who performed on Sunday, Warner was ordained through Hebrew Union College.

The college has multiple campuses in the United States, but students must spend one year studying in Israel at the Jerusalem campus. 60 Reform cantors met in Jerusalem. (credit: Dana Bar Siman Tov - Tranquilo Productions)

“After our bachelor’s degrees, Israel becomes quickly an important part of our lives,” Warner said. “We grieve with it, breathe with it, and hope with it.”

Hope and solidarity from Israel

Warner is a cantor at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis, Missouri. He emphasized the importance of this visit to Israel in bringing hope and solidarity back to the United States, where he said the war has divided his community.

“Some of my community is more to the right than other parts, and to have a conversation with somebody who believes that the only way to end this conflict is to resettle everything is difficult for me,” said Warner. “The other part of my community believes that we hold two truths simultaneously.”

Initially, the ACC planned this trip as an experience for cantors to celebrate and experience the arts in Israel. After October 7, the trip became about fostering understanding with the people of Israel in this dark time and bringing that understanding home to the US.

“We are seeing and experiencing our homeland in a way that none of us ever have under this cloud of uncertainty, this cloud of war,” Warner said.

Upon return, Warner said he hopes he and his fellow cantors can dispel “misconceptions” about the war.

“It [music] can transcend hatred and difference; it can transcend being brought up to hate the other,” Warner said. “Unfortunately, we need that so badly right now, but it is truly what we desperately need.”

The conference traveled to various cities in Israel before their Sunday performance, where they had meaningful conversations about the war and spoke with hostage families.

Sunday’s private performance included a live band to accompany the angelic voices.

One of the visions of this college is the link between American Jewry and Israel,” said Nachman Sahi, dean of Hebrew Union College. “Jews from the United States and Israel will come together working, singing, and dancing. Especially now.”