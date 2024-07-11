'Consciousness engineering': IDF officers criticize findings of investigation into Beeri battle

The investigation into the battle at Kibbutz Be'eri, which drew much criticism from IDF officials, was published on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

This Thursday morning, the surviving residents of Kibbutz Beeri begun their day meeting with Major-General (Res.) Mickey Edelstein at one of the Dead Sea hotels. There, Edelstein answered questions from the survivors of the October 7 Massacre. Damaged houses are seen, following the deadly October 7 attack by gunmen from Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, November 28, 2023. (credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

Concurrently, IDF representatives showed the results of the investigation to 23 bereaved families from the battle in Beeri.

Clear failures in battle managements and initiative

The investigation points to a long series of failures in the IDF’s preparation of the defense system under the command and control of the Gaza Brigade and the regional division.

It is already clear that battle management failed and that there was a lack of initiative in engaging IDF forces and the police.

Senior IDF officers exposed to the investigation criticized its presentation. One remarked, "This investigation is consciousness engineering." Another senior officer added, "There are officers in the IDF who failed on October 7.

“They should not be part of the system, and why they can continue is unclear. The operational perception within the IDF did not withstand the test of battle."