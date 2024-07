Police and border police officers found a long-legged buzzard in a house in Nazareth in Israel's North while searching for illegal weapons in the area, the police said earlier this week.

The buzzard, which was kept illegally, was found attached to a chair by a string, the police added. A police car at night. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Following the find, the buzzard was transferred to the care of an inspector from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

The suspect who held the bird illegally was taken for further questioning.