Eagles in Nahal Og take care of eggs in 'shifts' to prepare for hatching

Two bald eagles who nested in the Nahal Og Nature Reserve have been spotted taking turns caring for eggs that are soon to hatch, according to the Nature and Parks Authority.

The pair have been closely watching their incubating chicks, receiving additional attention from Israel's nature authorities due to their significance in the Israeli ecosystem.

Nature and Parks Authority inspector Assaf Shlomo Mizrahi has been closely monitoring a pair of bald eagles, an endangered species in Israel. Mizrahi has observed the birds "changing shifts" and contributing shared efforts to the care and keeping of the shared nest.

Israel's population of hawks has decreased significantly since the birth of the State of Israel.

A decrease in Israel's hawk population

"With the establishment of the state, more than 60 pairs nested in Israel in all the distressed areas, from Hermon to the Eilat mountains, but today it is estimated that only 12 to 20 pairs nest in Israel," Mizrahi said. "Because of this, many efforts are being made to preserve this population, including breeding seeds, returning to nature, an active interface guarding nests, and more." Watching over an unhatched chick (credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

Avian ecologist Ohad Hatzofa of the Nature and Parks Authority said that there are a number of risks to consider for the conditions of the fowl. Among those factors were those of successful nesting and what can disrupt the process.

"Nesting can be disturbed by travelers, farmers, aircraft, diseases, and parasites, among other threats. Parasites and diseases can pose an extra threat to chicks," Hatzofa said.

Young fowl, as well as adults, also risk electrocution. In 2021 alone, 15 hawks were found to be electrocuted.

Poisoning, hunting, and collision with energy infrastructure are all similar threats.