Four people were seriously wounded Tuesday night as a result of a shooting incident in Nazareth, Israeli media reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived at the scene and provided life-saving treatment to the casualties.

According to the initial investigation conducted by the police, a man shot at his family and then killed himself.

The police said that three people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead, and two other victims were rushed to hospital in serious condition.