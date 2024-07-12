Right-wing voters already marking Ben-Gvir as Netanyahu's potential successor - poll

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir received the highest amount of support among coalition party voters as a candidate to lead the right-wing bloc in a post-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu era, according to a new survey by Maariv, led by Dr. Menachem Lazar from Lazar Research and in collaboration with Panel4All.

The survey, which took place on July 10-11, included 500 respondents who represented a sample of Israel's adult population aged 18 and over, both Jews and Arabs. The maximum sampling error is 4.4%.

According to the survey, Ben-Gvir receives 24% support among coalition party voters, followed by Yossi Cohen (14%) and Bezalel Smotrich (11%.)

Maariv's poll results, showing that the National Camp is in the lead. (credit: Screenshot/Maariv)

When asked if the Knesset elections had been held today, many respondents answered that they would have chosen the National Camp, granting it a total of 24 seats, compared to the 23 it had received in the previous survey.

Following the National Camp, the Likud would have gotten 20 seats (compared to 21 in previous polls), Yisrael Beiteinu would remain with 14 seats, and Yesh Atid would also remain with the same number of seats as previous polls suggested: 13.

The Democrats party (previously known as Labor and Meretz parties) would drop to nine seats, compared to the 10 seats suggested by previous polls. Shas would remain at nine seats, while Otzma Yehudit will gain another seat compared to earlier polls and hold ten seats.

United Torah Judaism’s, Hadash-Ta’al’s, and Religious Zionism’s number of seats would remain unchanged, with seven, five, and four seats, respectively. Finally, Ra’am would garner an additional seat compared to previous polls, totaling five seats.

According to the results, the bloc breakdown remains with 50 seats for the coalition, 60 for the opposition, and 10 for the Arab parties.

Unified right-wing party

When asked if a unified right-wing party including Avigdor Liberman, Naftali Bennett, Yossi Cohen, Ayelet Shaked, and Gideon Sa'ar runs in the next Knesset elections, and the other parties remain unchanged, who would you vote for?

The answers were: Unified Right-Wing Party would drop to 27 seats (compared to 29,) Likud would drop to 18 seats (compared to 19,) and National Camp and Yesh Atid would remain unchanged at 16 and 12 seats respectively.

The parties Shas and Oztma Yehudit’s number of seats would also remain unchanged at nine seats each. The Democrats will drop down one seat, ending at a total of eight, while Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am will both remain unchanged at five seats each. Finally, the Religious Zionism Party would rise to a total of four seats compared to no seats as previous polls suggested. Maariv's poll, responses to the question concerning a unified right-wing bloc. (credit: Screenshot/Maariv)

In this scenario, the coalition receives 47 seats versus 63 for the opposition, which can still form a government without the Arab parties.

Furthermore, according to all respondents, Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett should lead the unified right-wing party, with 34% of the respondents voting for him. Liberman follows him with 11% of the votes. Results of Maariv's poll, suggesting Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: Screenshot/Maariv)

Benny Gantz received 43% of the votes and surpassed Prime Minister Netanyahu in suitability for the role of Prime Minister by a margin of 5%. In contrast, Bennett leads Netanyahu by a margin of 13% (48% versus 35%, respectively.)