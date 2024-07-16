Tel Aviv backs housing for transgender community with support from religious factions

The Tel Aviv City Council has approved a proposal by council member Reut Nagar to consider allocating part of the city's affordable housing project to the transgender community, according to Mako's news site. According to the report, this decision follows troubling testimonies published by "Transiot Israel" association, about the harassment transgender women face when seeking housing.

One such testimony included a landlord demanding sexual favors for a lease.

According to Mako, the proposal will now be discussed by the municipal Pride Committee , where experts will review the testimonies and develop a data-based plan.

If approved, several apartments will be reserved for transgender individuals, offering reduced rent for five years. The trans flag drawn with chalk on a sidewalk (credit: PEXELS)

No opposition from haredi and Likud factions

The proposal was supported by 21 council members, with no opposition and four abstentions from the haredi and Likud factions.

According to the report, opposition members and deputy mayor Haim Goren also backed the proposal, expressing openness to finding solutions for distressed populations.

According to their website, Transiot Israel works to promote “the rights of the transgender community, focusing on transgender women as well as providing assistance and ensuring the rights of marginalized transgender women. “The Trans House, located in south Tel Aviv, was established by the Transiot Israel Association and serves as a space for trans women.”