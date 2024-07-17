Tobacco company advertises products differently in Israel, depending on demographic - study

A recent study has uncovered significant disparities in how Philip Morris International's (PMI) IQOS heated tobacco product is portrayed across different demographic groups in Israel..

The findings revealed that media targeted at Israel's Arab population tended to present IQOS more positively, often including misinformation about its safety, social benefits, and accessibility. This media frequently relied on PMI as a primary information source. In contrast, mainstream media and media aimed at the general public portrayed IQOS less favorably.

Arab media articles were particularly notable for their positive depiction of IQOS, emphasizing its accessibility and social benefits. For instance, 100% of articles in the Arab media reflected content from PMI press releases, compared to only 35% in general public media.

Furthermore, 81% of Arab media articles highlighted the accessibility of IQOS retail locations, compared to 17% and 13% in the general and haredi media, respectively. Social benefits were mentioned in 88% of Arab media articles versus 8% in general media and 17% in haredi media. A man smoking a cigarette in the Golan Heights, 2016 (credit: AP)

Alternative advertising

These disparities suggest that media targeted at minority populations in Israel may serve as an alternative advertising channel for PMI, circumventing advertising restrictions in place for tobacco products. Advertising for tobacco products, including IQOS, is prohibited in Israel except in print media. However, the study's findings indicated that news media can influence consumer perceptions and behaviors, particularly through "earned" media such as news articles, which may not be subject to the same regulations as paid advertisements.

This research, led by doctoral candidate Amal Khayat and Professors Hagai Levine and Yael Bar-Zeev from the Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine at the Hebrew University-Hadassah, along with Professors Carla Berg, Lorien Abroms, and Dr. Yan Wang from George Washington University, highlights the media biases in the representation of IQOS in Israel's Arab and haredi communities compared to the mainstream media.

The peer-reviewed study, published in Tobacco Control, analyzed media articles from January to October 2020 using abductive coding techniques and statistical tests to compare how IQOS was depicted across different subpopulations.

Professor Levine, a senior author of the study, highlighted the manipulative marketing strategies of the tobacco industry and the need for protective measures for minority populations.

"The study underscores the critical need for rigorous media surveillance and regulatory measures, especially in media outlets targeting minority populations, to ensure fair and balanced reporting. The positive framing of IQOS in minority-targeted media highlights the potential influence of targeted marketing on public perceptions and tobacco product usage across diverse demographics," Levine stated. "Minority populations in Israel, and likely in other countries, are not protected from the manipulative vicious marketing strategies of the tobacco industry, corrupting media outlets".

Amal Khayat, the lead author, called for increased media surveillance, as well as attention to the use of news media as an alternative marketing channel by tobacco companies in regions with advertising bans.

"We recommend enhanced media surveillance and regulation, particularly in minority-oriented media, to ensure accurate reporting on tobacco products. Understanding how different subpopulations, such as the Arab minority in Israel, perceive tobacco-related information can guide regulatory interventions to counteract potential misinformation and prevent disparities in tobacco-related behaviors," Khayat said.