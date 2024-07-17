US State Department imposes visa restriction on Elor Azaria for 'human rights violations'

The US State Department has announced on Wednesday that it is imposing visa restrictions on former IDF sergeant Elor Azaria "for his involvement in a gross violation of human rights."

They have also imposed visa restrictions on his immediate family members, who are all now ineligible to enter the United States. The restrictions are a result of what the State Department claims are Azaria's "extrajudicial killing in the West Bank."

The government organization also said that they plan to impose restrictions on more individuals whom they believe to have committed the same alleged crimes attributed to Azaria, stating that they will be imposed on "those who have used violence against persons or property, or unduly restricted civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities to include access to food, water, electricity, or medical supplies."

The State Department concluded its statement by calling on Israel and the Palestinian Authority to hold those who commit violence in the West Bank accountable for their actions.

Who is Elor Azaria?

Azaria entered jail on August 9 after being convicted of manslaughter for shooting Palestinian attacker Abdel Fatah al-Sharif on March 24, 2016 in Hebron during his IDF service. Former Israeli soldier Elor Azaria and his family await a ruling on the appeal of his manslaughter conviction (credit: REUTERS/DAN BALILTY)

He was released from prison in May 2018 after serving nine months of a 14-month sentence in order to attend his brother's wedding.

A little over two years later, he filed a request with the Defense Ministry to gain status as suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

It was then reported on April 2021 that he had opened a bakery in Ramla.

MK Benny Gantz responded to the move on X, formerly Twitter, "The State of Israel has an independent, robust judicial system that is both capable and willing to punish under Israeli law. There is no reason why the US State Department should impose sanctions against Israeli civilians."

"Such is the case with Elor Azaria that was investigated, tried in court, convicted while serving in the IDF and ultimately held accountable, like in other cases. I want to convey to our American friends - there is no justification to interfere in Israel’s internal legal processes," Gantz added.