'We believe you': Knesset expands free legal aid to sexual assault victims

The Knesset approved MK Merav Michaeli's bill to expand free legal aid to victims of sexual assault in a preliminary reading on Wednesday.

The bill allows all victims of sexual assault to receive legal aid starting from the time of filing a complaint with the police, as to the previous law, which allowed legal aid only from the filing of an indictment.

While sexual assault is commonplace, only about 10% of victims choose to file a complaint about the abuse, and an even smaller percentage of those end up with an indictment against the abuser, according to the data of the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, which was a partner in writing the bill.

Legal aid from the state will now make it easier for victims to submit the complaint, making the legal process more efficient and therefore leading to an increase in the number of complaints against and the prosecution of the perpetrators. Hopefully, this, in turn, will also lead to a gradual cessation of the rates of sexual abuse.

Former Labor Chairman MK Merav Michaeli: "Sexual abuse is not only an individual issue that can destroy the life of a specific victim, but also a devastating social phenomenon. The state has an obligation to be there for the victims to protect them in the legal process, and the state also has an interest in eradicating the phenomenon of sexual abuse. Legal assistance to the victims from the moment of the complaint to the police will help us achieve these goals. Stop abandoning victims of abuse. The state has an obligation to help victims of sexual assault receive the recognition and justice they deserve." Labor leader Merav Michaeli speaks at the Knesset. March 18, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"Pursuing legal action shouldn't feel pointless."

In a post on X, Michaeli reported that in 2021, the Israel Police opened 6,922 sexual offense cases, despite the fact that there were 50,000 applications that year. Of the 6,922 complaints, only 717 indictments were filed.

אבל למה הלכת? אבל מה לבשת? האם שתית? אבל מה חשבת לעצמך? את בטוחה שלא נהנת? אולי הבנת אותו לא נכון? אלה רק חלק מהשאלות שנפגעת תקיפה מינית עשויה להישאל על ידי מערכת אכיפת החוק כשהיא מגיעה להגיש תלונה על תקיפה מינית. התוצאה של היחס הזה היא שכמעט אף אחת לא הולכת להתלונן. בשנת… — Merav Michaeli מרב מיכאלי (@MeravMichaeli) July 17, 2024

She explained that many victims, therefore, do not wish to pursue a legal case as most believe it is pointless: "So why even go through this if the person who hurt you will not be punished at all?"

"Today, we took a huge step to change this situation," she wrote. This new bill will provide victims with protection and guidance, help the state sue and prosecute the perpetrators, and give the victims strength and courage to complain. The time has come for the State of Israel to be there for the victims, acknowledge the harm done to them, and stand by their side."

"Believe every victim, and make it clear to her - you are not to blame and are not alone, we believe you."