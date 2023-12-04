International women's groups have betrayed feminism itself by being indifferent to Hamas terrorists' acts of sexual violence against Israeli women during the October 7 massacre, Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli said Monday.

Speaking to Radio 103FM, the Labor leader said: "I supported the eradication of Hamas when it was smaller and less costly. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's insistence on avoiding a political settlement has only strengthened Hamas. We are now facing the consequences."

Michaeli continued, "The right-wing has launched a campaign equating Hamas with the Palestinian Authority. While [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas] and some officials' behavior since October 7 has been disgraceful and appalling, senior members of the security establishment will testify for generations that Abbas contributes to Israel's efforts in thwarting terrorist attacks. We must work with one of these organizations to end this cycle of bloodshed, while the other should be destroyed for wanting to annihilate the State of Israel."

Head of the Labour party and Minister of Transportation Merav Michaeli gives a statment to the media following the results of the Knesset elections in Tel Aviv, on November 3, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Michaeli: "Israeli women are suffering, the so-called progressive Left has lost its way"

The Knesset member drew attention to the world's indifference towards the rapes committed by Hamas on October 7, criticizing international women's organizations for their silence.

"These organizations have not only betrayed Israeli women but have also betrayed feminism itself," she said.

"Today it is Israeli women suffering, but tomorrow it could be anyone else. The so-called progressive Left has lost its way. When protests are held in the name of alleged human rights but echo jihad, it becomes evident that there is a serious problem."

Michaeli emphasized the support received from Europe, stating, "At a conference of social democratic parties in Europe, an unequivocal message condemning the massacre and calling for the release of the hostages was conveyed. However, a ceasefire was not demanded at that time. We are not alone in the world."