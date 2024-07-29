Running for the hostages: The SHEKEL Twilight Run

Setting off from the First Station on July 16, participants in the SHEKEL Twilight Run for Hostages pounded the pavement to raise awareness about the plight of those still held in Gaza.

Sixty of the participants were from SHEKEL, an organization providing residential, leisure, and occupational services to Israelis with special needs. An additional 60 were Jerusalemites from the general public, as well as family members of several hostages.

The 120 runners wore T-shirts bearing pictures of individual hostages. Running in three categories – 5 km., 2.5 km., and 1.2 km. – people of all abilities took part in the run to share their deep concern for and solidarity with Israel’s hostages.

Among the runners were Ruth and Tehila Magel, aunt and cousin of American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra, who was captured near Kibbutz Nir Oz.

After reaching the finish line, the runners were led by singer Meir Ben Dror in a moving song in support of the hostages. Jon Polin, the father of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, who was wounded and kidnapped at the Supernova festival on Oct. 7, addressed the runners, expressing his appreciation. RUTH AND Tehila Magel, aunt and cousin of hostage Omer Neutra. (credit: SHEKEL)

“I can’t tell a lie,” said Polin. “I am so tired after 284 days. But I decided to come tonight in order to be strengthened, and I have already received many embracing words of encouragement and warm hugs of support. Clearly, we are going through a period that is unimaginably terrible, difficult, and challenging.

“The only one thing that has positively come out of this is the strengthening support, solidarity, and blessings we receive consistently from the people of Israel – from you. So please continue to do everything you are doing to support the hostages. Together, we hope to see all 120 return soon.”

Shira Mor, the sister of Eitan Mor, also taken at Supernova, had just begun her National Service at SHEKEL when her brother was cruelly captured. “Eitan is my big brother, the oldest of eight siblings. I adore him. He captivates everyone with his smile, his generosity, and his total good-heartedness. I want you to know that Eitan is an incredible hero.

“On Oct. 7, he was working as a security guard at Nova. He had ample opportunity to escape but instead chose to stay and, together with other security guards, he helped get 50 people out, while also tending to the wounded and saving lives. He could have saved himself, but instead thought only of those around him. We miss him so much,” she said.

Ya’ara, who lives independently with her husband in SHEKEL-supported-housing, explained why she decided to join the run: “I feel I am doing something very small but very significant for the hostages,” she said. “I hope and pray they will return home safely.”

According to SHEKEL coordinator Netta Roichman, who organized the event, standing on the sidelines was not an option.

Doing everything possible to help

“With the hostages still in captivity in Gaza, we knew we had to do something to help. We chose to run together as a symbol of ‘choosing life,’ a symbol of breaking through boundaries and limits, including those of disability.”

“One hostage is catastrophic, 120 is unfathomable,” said Clara Feldman, chair of SHEKEL – Inclusion for People with Disabilities. “Right now, the entire nation is distraught and anxious for their safe return. Like everyone, SHEKEL participants with disabilities feel their pain and are determined to reach out and support them.

“The SHEKEL Twilight Run for Hostages really represents a spontaneous expression of love, support, and solidarity for the hostages and their dear families. It was moving to see how many Jerusalemites turned up to run shoulder to shoulder with our SHEKEL participants. Barriers between people with and without disabilities melted away as everyone focused on sending a fervent message of heartfelt support and solidarity with the hostages.”

SHEKEL was directly affected by Oct. 7 when Gabriela Leimberg, the director of SHEKEL’s day center at Kibbutz Ramat Rachel in Jerusalem, was kidnapped to Gaza with her daughter, Mia, from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, where they had been visiting relatives. Leimberg, her daughter, and famously, Mia’s dog, Bella, which she managed to keep alive in Hamas captivity, were released in a hostage deal last fall.

Leimberg’s day program, in which young people on the autism spectrum work with animals on the kibbutz, is open to both Hebrew- and Arabic-language participants. ■