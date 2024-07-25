Netanyahu to Biden: ‘From one Zionist to another, thank you for 50 years of friendship'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally thanked US President Joe Biden for his half-a-century of support for the Jewish state when the two men met Thursday afternoon in the Oval Office in Washington.

“We’ve known each other for 40 years, and you’ve known every Israeli Prime Minister for 50 years since Golda Meir,” Netanyahu told Biden as they sat next to each other in chairs in the Oval Office surrounded by dozens of reporters.

“From a proud Israeli Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for fifty years of public service and fifty years of support for the state of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress on Wednesday (credit: REUTERS/Craig Hudson)

Getting to the issues at hand

“I look forward to our discussion with you today and working with you in the months ahead on critical issues,” Netanyahu said.

Biden issued only one short line, recalling his first meeting with former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, with Yitzhak Rabin, before he replaced her.

Netanyahu entered the White House drive way in a black limonene with an American and Israeli flag on top of it, on a cloudy and muggy day in Washington, interspersed with rain drops.

He was the first foreign leader and indeed one of the first visitors Biden has hosted since he announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on Wednesday night.

Netanyahu had known Biden for over four decades, having met him while serving as Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations.

Biden had once famously given him a photograph, writing on the back “Bibi I love you, but I don’t agree with a damn thing you say.”