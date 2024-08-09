United Hatzalah names Professor Ehud Davidson as new CEO

United Hatzalah has named its new CEO, Professor Ehud Davidson, in an announcement on Wednesday.

United Hatzalah is Israel's national volunteer emergency medical services organization and is often one of the first on the scene during crises.

It was established in 2006 and today boasts approximately 7,000 active volunteers across Israel from all sectors of society.

Davidson formerly served as CEO of Clalit Health Services, Israel’s largest healthcare provider, as well as heading up some of Israel's major medical centers such as Meir in Kfar Saba and Soroka in Beersheba. Michael Sweetney and United Hatzalah president, Eli Beer. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Glowing praise

His predecessor, Eli Pollak, is stepping down after five years in the role, receiving glowing praise from President and founder Eli Beer.

"My dear friend, the outgoing CEO Eli Pollak, served as the organization's leader for the past five years and led us during some of the most difficult periods for the people of Israel and for me personally. I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his inspiring dedication to the organization," Beer said.

Mark Gerson, International Chairman of United Hatzalah, also welcomed Davidson, "His organizational philosophy, business-minded approach, knowledge of the Israeli health care system, commitment to the United Hatzalah volunteers and their mission and management style give me the confidence that he will be an outstanding CEO of United Hatzalah of Israel."