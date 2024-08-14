16,000 Israeli kids find refuge in summer camps during ongoing conflict

In the shadow of ongoing conflict, the summer of 2024 has been a challenging season for many families across Israel. Yet, despite the backdrop of war, over 16,000 children and teenagers participated in summer camps organized by the Summer Camps Israel Forum, offering a much-needed break from the harsh realities of their everyday lives.

This year, the camps were particularly significant, with thousands of participants being evacuees from the conflict-ridden southern and northern regions of Israel. Thanks to an investment of over 22 million shekels, these children, many from evacuated communities and families of active-duty reservists, were able to join the camps. The forum’s initiative provided them with a sense of normalcy and allowed them to engage in enriching experiences that fostered personal and social development. The summer camps are committed to the values of solidarity and social unity. (Credit: Hadas Danon)

The camps operated under challenging circumstances, yet the need for such an outlet became evident as children and teenagers sought a break from the turmoil. The camps provided a "normal" summer experience amidst the chaos, offering moments of sanity within the complex reality of ongoing conflict.

Shawna Goodman-Sone, the founder of the Summer Camps Israel Forum, emphasized the importance of these camps during such turbulent times. “This break of a few days, disconnecting them from the harsh reality, allows them to open up, change the atmosphere a bit, reconnect with friends they haven’t seen, and reconnect with themselves,” she said.

The camps organized by the forum adhered to the values of solidarity and social unity. They included programs such as integrating at-risk youth with children with special needs and bringing together religious and secular youth through joint volunteering activities.

There were also community service camps involving teenagers from various sectors, including Muslims, Jews, and Christians, and a sports camp focused on female empowerment, which used sports to connect Bedouin and Jewish teenage girls.

These camps aimed to provide the participants with a rich and fulfilling experience, including shared attractions, activities, volunteering opportunities, and the chance to meet new friends from different backgrounds. The camps, which lasted about 10 days, also offered overnight stays, creating lifelong memories and a break from the digital world.

Yahli Ifargan, a 14-year-old camper from Shlomi, shared his experience: “It’s really hard to be away from home, especially during such a time. The longing for home is immense. The summer camp was one of my most significant experiences, especially during this period. The camp gave me a moment to disconnect from my surroundings and focus on myself and my fun.”

For many participants, the camps were more than just a break—they were a vital opportunity to discover personal strengths and build resilience. Yael Nitzan, the mother of Yiftach, a camper from Netiv HaAsara, expressed her gratitude: “The camp was very important for Yiftach to see that his capabilities are much greater than he thought. It was an exceptionally empowering experience. Yiftach is already talking about next year!”

As the conflict continues, the Summer Camps Israel Forum is committed to providing these essential experiences, not just during the summer, but throughout the year, ensuring that even in the face of adversity, children and teenagers can connect, grow, and find moments of joy.