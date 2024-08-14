WATCH: IDF reveals Hamas launched rockets from Humanitarian area in civilian clothes

Hamas launched rockets from a site near the Humanitarian Aid Route in Khan Yunis toward central Israel yesterday, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Shortly afterward, the IAF struck terror targets in the area from which the rockets were launched.

The strikes were carried out adjacent to the launch site, outside of the Humanitarian Aid Route. The Hamas terrorist organization continues to deliberately embed its military assets used to carry out attacks against Israel next to humanitarian infrastructure and the civilian population inside the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

IDF International Spokesperson Lt.-Col. Nadav Shoshani shared a video that was cleared for publication on X, showing Hamas terrorists in civilian clothes launching rockets from within tents near the humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis.

Publishing their crimes

"Hamas terrorists continue to terrorize Israelis and endanger the Gazans around them," Shoshani said.

Hamas terrorists continue to terrorize Israelis and endanger the Gazans around them. This is a video showing how Hamas terrorists, dressed in civilian clothing, launched two rockets towards central Israel today from a humanitarian area. Once again, Hamas is putting Gazan… pic.twitter.com/AicJ4mR2gp — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) August 14, 2024

"This is a video showing how Hamas terrorists, dressed in civilian clothing, launched two rockets towards central Israel today from a humanitarian area. Once again, Hamas is putting Gazan civilians at risk in an attempt to harm Israelis," he concluded