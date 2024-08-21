Gov't calls for Ag-tech projects, will offer funding up to NIS 16 m.

The Agriculture and Raw Food Security Ministry, Israel Innovation Authority, and the Tkuma Directorate - tasked with leading the revival of the Gaza border area, put out a joint call for agricultural technology (ag-tech) companies in the pilot stage, and will offer a total of NIS 16 million in funding to companies using tech to improve agriculture.

The goal of the program is to connect Israeli agriculture to innovation and new tech, and to ensure that new ag-tech developed is appropriate for use in Israel.

The government organizations will offer companies funding amounting to between 20 and 50% of their budgets, offering an additional 25% to companies whose main activity is in the Gaza Border region or Sderot, and an additional 10% to companies working in areas designated as needing development.

The grants are intended for companies whose products are in pilot stages, in order to help push them from the lab to having a product on the shelf.

Companies in a variety of ag-tech fields can apply for funding, including vertical farming, robotics and automation, water saving, species development, and more. The Israel Innovation Authority offices in the Jerusalem Technology Park. (credit: NETA/WIKIPEDIA)

The joint support is a meaningful part of developing the Gaza border area which is based on innovative agriculture, said Asaf Itzhaki, the head of agriculture in the Tkuma Directorate.

The investment of 16 million Shekels in companies will contribute not only to technological development, but to creating economic opportunity and strengthening the local communities in Sderot and the Gaza Envelope area, he added.

This program is an important part of the Agriculture and Raw Food Security Ministry's work to ensure national food security and to build a plan to bring food security by 2050, said the ministry's Director-General, Oren Lavi.

Lavi's statement

"For the last 10 months, during which Israel has been at war, the need for a national plan in light of the many challenges Israel faces has sharpened," said Lavi.

The program is a great opportunity for Israeli ag-tech companies and will strengthen the local agricultural sector, Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority said.