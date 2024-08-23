Netanyahu leads Gantz as coalition gains ground in new poll

Amid the uncertainty regarding the hostage deal and the continued escalation in the North, the gap between the opposition and the coalition narrowed this week by two seats, to 58 for the opposition, excluding the Arab parties, compared to 52 seats for the current coalition bloc.

The survey also reveals that the National Unity party continues to lose ground, dropping by another seat this week.

How would Israelis vote?

In response to the question: "If new Knesset elections were held today, who would you vote for?" the answers were:

Likud: 22 seats (22 in the previous poll)National Unity: 20 (21)Yesh Atid: 15 (14)Yisrael Beiteinu: 14 (15)Otzma Yehudit: 10 (9)Shas: 9 (9)The Democrats: 9 (9)United Torah Judaism: 7 (7)Hadash-Ta'al: 5 (6)Ra'am: 5 (4)Religious Zionism: 4 (4)The National Right (1.9%) and Balad (1.8%) do not pass the electoral threshold.

On the question of suitability for prime minister, there was no change this week, with Netanyahu continuing to lead Gantz by a small margin.

In response to the question: "Which of the two, Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz, is more suitable to be Israel’s prime minister?" the answers were:

Netanyahu: 41%Gantz: 40%Don't know: 19%

The survey, conducted between August 21-22, included 501 respondents, representing a representative sample of Israel's adult population, Jews and Arabs aged 18 and over. The margin for error was 4.4%.