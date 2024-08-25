Israel Airport Authority announces Ben Gurion Airport resumes full aviation activity

Ben-Gurion Airport returned to full aviation activity and is open for departures and arrivals following its closure at 5:19 a.m., Israel Airport Authority (IAA) announced on Sunday morning.

The IAA estimated that approximately 50,000 passengers were expected to pass through the airport on Sunday, with over 300 international flights arriving and departing. The IAA suggested passengers check updated flight schedules, and verify their flight details due to potential changes by foreign airlines. Flight schedule board at Ben-Gurion Aiport on 25-aug-2024, showing the airport returned to full activity. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

Moreover, a special meeting took place at the airport, led by Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Transportation Ministry Director General Moshe Ben Zaken, to discuss the impact on aviation in Israel and the airport.

The minister praised the efficient rerouting of flights to Ramon Airport and other airports and the provision of transportation solutions for passengers following the airport's closure at 5:19 a.m.

Israeli airline companies

Additionally, in the morning, El Al flights from Tel Aviv began departing for their destinations. The company announced that El Al flights rerouted to Ramon Airport in Eilat departed for Ben-Gurion Airport. It further emphasized continued adherence to aviation authority directives and security guidelines to ensure safe air travel. Passengers at Ben-Gurion Aiport, waiting for their scheduled flight on 25-aug-2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

"With the reopening of Ben-Gurion Airport, our flight schedule is returning to normal. There may be updates on departure times in the coming hours, and passengers will be informed. Ongoing updates are available on the company's website," Israeli airline Arkia stated.

Despite the IAA announcement, Israir Airlines, an Israeli low-cost airline, announced that flights are being disrupted due to the security situation, according to a report on Ynet.

"Some of the disruptions are due to foreign crew members' anxieties about flying to Israel," the company emphasized. "We are in contact with foreign airlines to return to normal operations quickly and are making every effort to find solutions for passengers whose flights have been delayed."