Israeli strike kills four Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah operatives on Syria-Lebanon border

An Israeli drone strike on a car crossing through a Syrian checkpoint near the border with Lebanon on Wednesday killed three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and one member of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, sources told Reuters.

According to the sources, the car was not transporting weapons. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations, to which one of the sources said the three Palestinian fighters belonged.

Local Syrian official Abdo al-Taqi told a Syrian radio station that a car was targeted on Wednesday morning on the road between the Syrian capital, Damascus, and Lebanon's capital, Beirut, and four people were killed.

Wednesday's drone strike came hours after an Israeli airstrike hit a pickup truck in northeast Lebanon near the Syrian border. A security source told Reuters that the vehicle was carrying military equipment, likely a damaged rocket launcher on the way to be repaired. An explosion takes place as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Zibqin, Lebanon, August 25, 2024, in this still image obtained from a video. (credit: REUTERS)

Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, and other armed factions have launched rockets and drones at Israel from southern Lebanon. The groups have strong ties to Iran and to Syria's government and have transported fighters and weapons through the porous Syrian-Lebanese border.

Israel has not commented on the incident.

While Israel often takes responsibility for strikes carried out in Lebanon, it rarely does the same for strikes it is accused of carrying out in Syria.

Israel has targeted weapons shipments and other military infrastructure in Syria for years and has stepped up its strikes there since the Hamas terrorist group attacked Israel on October 7.