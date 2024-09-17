Halevi holds security assessment after Lebanon cyberattack, municipalities open public shelters

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment on Tuesday evening with the participation of the General Staff Forum and emphasized preparedness in offense and defense in all arenas, the military stated on Tuesday.

The IDF also reported that there were no changes to the Home Front Command directives.

These assessments come following the event that saw thousands of members of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah seriously wounded in Lebanon's south and the southern suburbs of Beirut when the pagers they use to communicate exploded.

A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation of the pagers was the "biggest security breach" the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of war with Israel.

Meanwhile, the cities of Ashkelon and Herzliya announced on Tuesday that their municipalities held situational assessments with security forces following developments in Lebanon. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi holds a situational assessment in light of developments in Lebanon, September 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Herzliya's municipality spokesperson said in a statement, "Following the recent events in Lebanon, the municipality held a situation assessment with the security forces and the Home Front Command."

No changes from Home Front Command

"At this stage, there has been no change in the defense policy in the city of Herzliya. The municipality of Herzliya is prepared for any scenario, along with the security forces and the Home Front Command. All shelters are open," the statement concluded.

Similarly, Ashkelon's municipal spokesperson released a statement that wrote, "Following the events in Lebanon, civilian war rooms will be reinforced with security and emergency teams and representatives of the police and the Home Front Command."

The city of Ashkelon noted that, at the moment, there are no changes to the Home Front Command directives, and routine activities will be carried out in the city.