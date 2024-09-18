J.D. Vance among Republican senators assailing UN ahead of anti-Israel draft resolution

Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio joined more than 30 of his Senate colleagues in lashing out against the Palestinian Mission to the United Nations's draft resolution on Tuesday night, calling the proposal "an absolute disgrace that rewards terrorism," according to the statement released by the senators.

The draft resolution calls for the implementation of recent International Court of Justice decisions, including a withdrawal from the “Palestinian territories” within six months, an arms embargo on “settlements,” and sanctions against Israeli individuals. It is scheduled for a vote next week, according to a Sunday statement from Israel’s Mission at the UN.

The senators described the draft resolution as a "clear insult to the Jewish people and anyone who understands history."

'A one-sided effort to delegitimize Israel'

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas and affiliated Palestinian terrorist groups against innocent Israeli civilians, which involved murder, mutilation, and sexual violence, the international community must unequivocally unite against this evil, one-sided effort to delegitimize Israel," the statement said.

The international community "must focus its energy and resources" on ensuring Hamas and other terrorist groups are completely destroyed, according to the senators, instead of proposing "biased and counterproductive initiatives, which will do nothing to advance a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians."

"We must remain firm to ensure every single hostage held by these terrorists is safely returned to their loved ones," the statement said.

Among those who joined the statement were, senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Rick Scott (R-FL), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY),Tim Scott (R-SC), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Jim Risch (R-ID), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), John Kennedy (R-LA), John Hoeven (R-ND), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ted Budd (R-NC), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), J.D. Vance (R-OH), John Barrasso (R-WY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Josh Hawley (R-MO), James Lankford (R-OK), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Braun (R-IN), John Thune (R-SD), Roger Wicker (R-MS), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL).