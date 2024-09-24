Unsolicited editorial advice: Public opinion on Israel's complex challenges - opinion

My wife says that I have the hardest job in the world. Everyone thinks that they know better than me.

I’m a political commentator, so regardless of the place or the time, people feel free to approach me and tell me what to say and what to write. They advise me on how to solve some of the most complicated problems in the world, including the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

Because I am a regular synagogue attendee, the situation becomes even more raucous in the synagogue when people approach me to tell me their solutions to huge problems in the world.

Most of the unsolicited editorial advice involves bombing. The solution to the Iranian threat is that Israel should bomb Iran to smithereens. The solution to Hamas in Gaza is to bomb them. And the solution to the Hezbollah threat in the North is to bomb them too.

One person explained to me that Israel is being too slow in their reaction with Hezbollah. The spectacular pager and walkie-talkie attack on Hezbollah just put off the inevitable, and Israel needs to quickly strike a death blow to all of Hezbollah and do it soon and quickly. This same person told me the same thing 10 months ago concerning Hamas. After 10 months, I am not certain that he was wrong about Gaza. Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, May 5, 2024. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

One of the things I am certain about is that they do not want to talk to me at all.

I am always polite in my response and thank them for their input. I do not argue, and I do not ask questions or point out the problems with their suggestions. I just smile and nod politely. Sometimes they come in rapid-fire; four and five people at a time corner me at a kiddush. Each of them has a solution, and they want to get it off their chests.

Getting accosted always begins as a question, but it is never an actual question. I am just an excuse. It is an opportunity for the person to lecture me and speechify. They are certainly not interested in a more nuanced and complicated answer. And they certainly do not want my analysis.

I think that these people feel powerless, and cornering me at the kiddush in synagogue is the closest they will get to delivering their message. They do it to satisfy their urge and their need to affect change. They think that by telling me their ideas, I will present them and that leaders will hear their insight. The leaders will be swooned by their profound solution. Leaders will then change their policies, and their suggestions will be implemented. Of course, they are wrong, but it does not stop them.

Advice from strangers

Then there is another group that feels the need to tell me what they think. Unlike the first group where I am acquainted, even if only peripherally, with the people, this second group of people do not know me at all. I do not know them. They recognize me or they see my kippah or see people talking to me and they just chime in. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Most of these are extremely positive toward Israel. These people also often preach about bombing as a solution. Their input often comes with a blessing. They wish Israel long life and success, and they want the US administration to let Israel solve the issues as they see fit. Stop putting the brakes on Israel. Untie Israel’s hands. These are the expressions I hear.

Those commenting to me cut across demographic lines. There are white people and black people, there are young people and there are old people.

I am struck by the fact that more and more people are approaching me and have the audacity to tell me how Israel should fight its wars.

What strikes me most is all the blessings that these critics continue to bestow on Israel. In this day and age, when we see so much hatred of Jews and hatred of Israel, it is a good feeling that people are not just blessing us. They do not stop there. They really care about Israel; that is why they offer suggestions as to how Israel can defend itself.

These are real friends. These are people we can count on.

The writer is a social and political commentator. Watch his TV show Thinking Out Loud on JBS.