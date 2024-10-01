Selichot at Western Wall cancelled due to war

The main selichot prayers at the Western Wall which were meant to take place on Tuesday night have been cancelled due to the ongoing threat from Hezbollah and Iran, the Home Front Command announced.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation has stated that the main selichot will take place in a reduced capacity in the Western Wall tunnels.

The Hatarat Nedarim (annulment of vows) ritual will take place at 00:00, and the reciting of selichot at 00:15.

The event will be broadcast live and without an audience.

The rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, asked the public to exercise extra caution and to fulfill the commandment of "And you shall be very careful for your lives."

He called on the public not to come to the Western Wall Plaza tonight.

Home Front Command guidelines

This comes after the Home Front Command issued new directives for central Israel and Jerusalem on Tuesday, following the invasion of Lebanon on Monday.

Educational activities can be carried out in areas where safe areas can be reached, such as the Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Shomron, Sharon, Dan, Yarkon, Shfela, Jerusalem, and Shfelat Yehuda areas.

Gatherings are limited to 30 people in open spaces and 300 people in closed spaces.