Train services halted in central Israel due to Iranian missile attack

In response to the Iranian missile strike, train services between Beit Yehoshua and Tel Aviv were suspended Tuesday evening, with significant disruptions along the coastal line (Tel Aviv-Haifa) and other areas. Israel Railways urged passengers to seek alternative transportation, stating that train operations would resume once Home Front Command grants permission.

The Jerusalem area also saw public transportation changes, with bus lines to the Western Wall cancelled, and the light rail service ending earlier than scheduled. In a move to prevent large gatherings, Home Front Command limited public gatherings to 30 people outdoors and 300 indoors, and the mass Selichot event at the Western Wall was called off.

Israel Railways highlighted that the high-speed Jerusalem train, which operates through deep underground tunnels, will continue as normal for now. The Navon station, situated about 80 meters underground, doubles as a potential emergency shelter.

Airport updates

At Ben Gurion Airport, operations remain normal for the time being, although slower than usual due to flight cancellations by European airlines. Incoming flights were redirected to Ramon Airport due to the attack, as was done during the previous missile strike in April.