WATCH - 'Shame on them!': PM Netanyahu slams Macron’s call for arms embargo on Israel

Shame on them!" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Saturday night as he sharply rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron and other Western leaders calling for an arms embargo on Israel.

Netanyahu, in a fiery address, accused these leaders of hypocrisy, stating that while Iran continues to arm its proxies in the region, countries that claim to stand against terrorism are now seeking to limit Israel’s ability to defend itself.

“Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Houthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies? Of course not,” Netanyahu said. “This axis of terror stands together. But countries who supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel. What a disgrace!”

Netanyahu’s remarks come as pressure mounts from international leaders, including Macron, who have expressed concerns over Israel’s military operations, particularly in Gaza. Israel has intensified its response after the October 7 attack by Hamas, which left hundreds of Israeli civilians dead.

Macron suggested that arms supplies to Israel should be reconsidered due to the humanitarian impact on Gaza in an interview on Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron against the backdrop of weapons (Illustrative.) (credit: Canva, REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER, YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

“Today, Israel is defending itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization,” he said. He listed battles against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iranian-backed militias in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria. Netanyahu also noted ongoing efforts to combat terrorist groups in the West Bank.

It all leads back to Iran.

Netanyahu also singled out Iran as the orchestrator of these attacks. “We are fighting against Iran, which last week fired over 200 ballistic missiles directly at Israel and which stands behind this seven-front war against Israel,” he asserted.

The prime minister also urged international solidarity with Israel, portraying the conflict as a global battle against extremism. “As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side,” he said.

Despite the calls for an arms embargo, Netanyahu was defiant, expressing confidence in Israel's ability to prevail. "Israel will win with or without their support," he said. "But their shame will continue long after the war is won."

While Israel maintains that its military operations are essential for its survival, Macron and other leaders have called for restraint and a reassessment of military aid in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

MK Boaz Bismuth also responded to Macron in a post on X/Twitter in French, saying, "Your call for an arms embargo on Israel is outrageous!"

"By trying to stop Israel from defending itself, you're not just hindering its ability to protect its own citizens but also preventing it from safeguarding France and the free world from the same deadly terror you've faced, are still facing, and, based on your disgraceful call, seem willing to continue enduring.

Israel's right to self-defense is unquestionable.

Remember, Mr. President: Israel is fighting for you too," his post concluded.