IDF balances remembrance with readiness on October 7 anniversary

Somehow, despite everything, the world has kept on turning.

Like the rest of the country, I am in awe of my people and our unwavering resilience throughout this multifront war.

But on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre, it is nothing short of crucial that we remember.

After 9/11, scientists at the American Psychological Association discovered that both flashbulb and event memories fade rapidly in the first year after an event, with the curve of forgetfulness leveling after that. Therefore, telling these stories, though difficult, is necessary.

Because of this, some IDF bases with a personal connection to the October 7 massacre invited a survivor to speak, while other bases had discourse sessions to talk about war stories, known as morecks. Families of Israeli soldiers abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, give a statement to the media before their meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the IDF Recruitment Center at Tel Hashomer in central Israel, March 28, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Army history important for education

“War stories and discourse are important on several levels,” Major G. of the IDF Technological and Logistics Directorate said. “At the level of understanding the history and ethos of our army and people, it’s important to know our history as a unit, as an army, and as a people – ‘And you shall tell your son.’”

“At the educational level, it’s important to learn from history to draw lessons and educate a new generation of soldiers who are aware of past battles and wars – both the successes and failures of the past,” he said.

But telling these stories is about more than just carrying the memory of the past, Major G. said. The IDF also wants its soldiers to carry something else with them into this new year “at the level of building unit, army, and national pride, boosting morale, and instilling the values and standards we want to impart to our soldiers, strengthening the motivation of soldiers and reinforcing the soldiers’ connection to the homeland.”

Nevertheless, many units are unable to honor the day.

“Initially, there was going to be a ceremony,” St.-Sgt. N. of IAF Intelligence said. “But with the heightened security situation, we need all hands on deck.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

St.-Sgt.-Maj. O., a member of Nahariya’s emergency response unit, said: “We’re commemorating the day by remaining on alert.”