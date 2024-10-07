IDF remembers a year of war: Interactive diary marks October 7 massacre anniversary

The IDF published an online interactive diary of an entire year of war on Monday to commemorate the anniversary of the brutal October 7 massacre and the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War.

"Since the first update at 06:32, we have been reporting here on what is happening in the IDF throughout the fighting, starting from October 7. In a special document, we have compiled all the announcements, footage, voices, and images - from every front, every day, and every hour. This is the war diary," reads the top of the webpage.

Underneath, readers can select any month from October of 2023 until October of 2024. From there, readers can select any day from that month and will be brought to a page that includes every update of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit online for that day.

The online diary can be found here.

Keshet 12 News also published an eight-minute-long video that recounts the entire day of October 7, minute by minute, and includes atrocities committed by Hamas and IDF responses. The video can be found here. A view of houses in Kibbutz Kfar Aza four months after the October 7 massacre. (credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS)

Golani remembers

Golani Brigade Commander, Col. Adi Gonen, also addressed his soldiers during operations in southern Lebanon on Monday, saying, “We remember and will never forget those who fought with immense bravery—our captive brothers. We will not forget the courage, the heroism, and the legacy they left in their deaths—to defeat every enemy.”

In recent days, the Golani Brigade has conducted focused ground operations in southern Lebanon. The soldiers have eliminated dozens of terrorists both on the ground and from the air, uncovered, investigated, and destroyed several combat tunnels, and identified Hezbollah staging areas, safe houses, and numerous weapons depots used by the terrorist organization.

Since the terror attack on October 7 and the start of the fighting, the Golani Brigade has lost 92 soldiers. The brigade has been engaged in continuous combat operations for the past year, including operations in the Gaza Strip and defensive battles along the northern border.