Senators Graham, Blumenthal sign Torah scroll in honor of October 7 victims - exclusive

As part of a show of support and solidarity with Israel, Senators Lindsey Graham (R- SC) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) visited the Western Wall Plaza on October 7, the final day of their visit.

During their visit, the senators offered silent prayers beside the ancient stones of the Wall, toured the tunnels, and were deeply moved to participate in writing letters in a special Torah scroll.

The two senators also signed the scroll in honor of the victims of the October 7 massacre.

"We are here today to share your sorrow and recommit ourselves to supporting Israel in its time of greatest need," Graham said at the signing. "It is our greatest hope to go back to Washington and convince our colleagues to stay with Israel because Israel is fighting for America. The people who wish to destroy you would kill all of us if they could," he said.

This unique scroll, written over the past year in memory of the murdered and fallen, is now being placed at the Western Wall. The The Western Wall Heritage Foundation's new ‘Western Wall Heritage Center’ (credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

A warm welcome

They were warmly welcomed by Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz Shlita, and the CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Soli) Eliav, who expressed gratitude for their strong and unwavering support for the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

Haim Taib, president and founder of Menomadin Foundation, and Yaacov Argamani, the father of rescued hostage Noa Argamani, were also present for the event.