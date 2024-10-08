IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers that had fired rockets at Haifa

Israel Air Force jets struck the Hezbollah rocket launchers from which rockets were fired at Haifa on Tuesday, the military said.

The IDF also stated that some 135 projectiles were fired into Israel from Lebanon on Tuesday.

Overnight, IAF jets struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility along with additional infrastructure in Beirut, the military noted, adding that the attack had been guided by intelligence information.

The military further stated that the IAF continued to strike Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure within Lebanon, among which were launchers, military structures, and anti-tank missile launchers.

Troops encounter Hezbollah terrorists

On Monday, troops of the 646th Brigade identified Hezbollah terrorists entering a school in the Tayr Harfa area in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported.

The Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. October 8, 2024. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

Hezbollah was using the school for terror purposes, positioning in it a rocket launcher that had been directed at Israel, the military said, noting that the IAF subsequently struck and eliminated the terrorists.

In addition, IAF helicopters and jets struck Hezbollah observer posts and anti-tank missile launchers, among other targets.