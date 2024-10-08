HIT Celebrates Pioneers in Israeli Industry, Society and Health Sectors with Honorary Degrees

At a recent event hosted by HIT Holon Institute of Technology, distinguished figures in science, technology, healthcare, and defense were honored for their contributions. The event, which took place at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, was incredibly impactful as it unfolded during the ongoing conflict in Israel, as it marked the continued resilience of Israeli citizens.

Mr. Pinchas (Pini) Cohen, chairman of the Board of Trustees, said in his opening speech: "The future of the State of Israel as a sovereign state and an advanced, prosperous society, depends mainly on maintaining our qualitative advantage in science and technology. There are honorees here today before whom I bow my head. Your magnificent work speaks for itself and serves as an inspiration and source of pride for all of us."Professor Adir Pridor, Chairman of the Executive Committee at HIT, said, "This event brings together an extraordinary concentration of scientific and technological excellence. We honor and appreciate this remarkable group and their tremendous contribution to the State of Israel."

Throughout the ceremony, the speakers reiterated the importance of education in maintaining Israel's position as a global leader in science and technology. Professor Eduard Yakubov, President of HIT, spoke about the decision to hold the ceremony despite the difficult circumstances. He emphasized the institute's commitment to maintaining normalcy in the face of adversity: "We decided not to let anyone disturb the fabric of life in our country. This is our home, our nation, and we will not allow anyone to disrupt the routine that we set."

He went on to say that the event, while different from previous years due to the ongoing conflict, still celebrated remarkable individuals who have brought honor and strength to the country through their contributions to education, medicine, and technology.

In his speech, Professor Yakubov highlighted HIT's vital role in educating the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators. He mentioned that over 6,000 students are currently studying at the institute, with around 2,000 serving in the military reserves or the country's security forces.

He reassured these students that HIT is committed to ensuring their military duties without compromising their academic progress. "No student will be left behind," he declared, pledging that HIT will support them in completing their studies on time and integrating into Israel's tech industries.

Among the recipients was Dr. Orna Berry, Israel's first female Chief Scientist and a trailblazer in the hi-tech industry. Dr. Berry has contributed substantially to developing Israel's high-tech sector and continues to promote advanced technologies globally. She stressed the importance of education in maintaining Israel's technological leadership: "Israel can only harness its human capital through quality and diverse education. I believe that even creatively artistic people should be part of Israeli technology," she said.

Professor Mordechai Shani, a former director of the Sheba Medical Center and a central figure in shaping Israel's healthcare system, was the honoree Who received a Lifetime Achievements Award. He was instrumental in establishing Israel's National Health Insurance Law and promoting mental health reforms. Professor Shani spoke of the continuous advancements in healthcare technology and how these innovations will transform medicine over the following decades.

Professor Daniel Zajfman, a world-renowned physicist and former president of the Weizmann Institute of Science, was also recognized. He has dedicated his career to promoting scientific education, particularly in Israel's peripheral regions. "Learning is the power of humanity," he said, reflecting on the importance of education in shaping the future.

Boaz Levy, President and CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, received an honorary degree for advancing Israel's defense technology. Levy led the development of critical defense systems, including the Arrow missile defense system and satellite technologies.

He emphasized the essential connection between academia and industry in advancing technology in his remarks: "To win the future battles, Israel needs advanced technology. Technology is learned in academia, and its application happens in industry. The connection between the two is a force multiplier for Israel."

Finally, Boris David Kandow, a key figure in fostering global peace and Jewish diaspora relations, was honored for his work in promoting the dismantling of nuclear weapons during the Cold War and for building connections between Israel and countries in the former Soviet Union. Kandow also spoke about the struggles faced by Jewish communities around the world, particularly in the aftermath of recent attacks, and the need for solidarity and strength provided by the State of Israel.

Professor Yakubov echoed this sentiment, underscoring the role of higher education in securing Israel's future: "The key to our national strength lies in academic excellence and collaboration with industry." He highlighted HIT's commitment to nurturing talent and innovation, preparing students for technical challenges and leadership roles in advancing Israeli society.

The event culminated with a prayer for the quick return of the hostages held in Gaza and for the fallen soldiers who died defending the country. The spirit of the evening was one of resilience, excellence, and hope for the future, with the honored individuals serving as a testament to Israel's potential to overcome challenges and continue to lead in innovation, science, and societal development.