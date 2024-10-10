View from Lebanon: IDF exceeding expectations against Hezbollah - analysis

My trip to a village in the eastern part of southern Lebanon solidified up close trends, which had been implied by what the IDF and Hezbollah have been doing and saying since Israel’s September 30 invasion.

On one hand, I saw IDF forces in a Lebanese village operating with machine-like efficiency in taking apart the military infrastructure, including advanced Kornet missiles, rockets, and anti-aircraft guns, which Hezbollah had concealed in nearly every civilian house.

On the other hand, I watched rockets sail over my head as we entered Lebanese territory, and in the hours both before and after I visited the Lebanese village, Hezbollah managed to fire off around 100 rockets against Israeli towns and cities, including Nahariya and Acre.

Heating up the northern border

Another way to summarize the situation is that until the IDF tried to start to escalate against Hezbollah some months ago to force Hezbollah into an earlier ceasefire separate from the Gaza War, the group was “only” firing rockets on the closest border villages.

Since Israel turned up the heat on Hezbollah, it started to fire at larger and farther away cities like Nahariya, Acre, and Safed, and eventually also including the Haifa area, Israel’s third largest population center. JPost's Military Correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob embeds with the IDF in Lebanon, October 10, 2024 (credit: Canva, YONAH JEREMY BOB)

Throughout the invasion and for some period before, one third of Israel has been under lockdown or close to it, and all of central Israel, including Tel Aviv, has come under new rocket fire from Hezbollah.

If the rocket situation has gotten worse since the invasion, then why is the broader narrative still framing Israel’s actions against Hezbollah as so successful?

First, because as bad as the rocket attacks have been, they have paled in comparison to what was expected.

Almost no Israelis have been killed by Hezbollah rocket fire since the invasion and not many more have been killed since Jerusalem started to really pummel Hezbollah in mid-September.

In contrast, any scenario where Israel would be massively bombing Hezbollah, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah, and carrying out a ground invasion, the Jewish state was expected to have thousands of dead civilians and a ravaged home front, including in Tel Aviv.

The gulf between the dark morbid expectations and the disturbing, but much more minor real life losses, has given the rocket fire results a positive spin.

Likewise, killing Nasrallah, so many of his commanders, bombing so many of Hezbollah’s best rockets, and the impact of the beeper and walkie talkie attacks on the group, have left most Israelis euphoric that it is quickly flattening Hezbollah in a way that it did not succeed doing nearly as fast with Hamas.

And yet all of these reasons are smaller than the success of the ground invasion.

Since the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Israel and the IDF have had demons in their minds about whether they could pull off an invasion against Hezbollah, or whether they had finally met their match and could only deal with the Lebanese terror group on defense.

The 2006 conflict between the sides saw Hezbollah take apart various Israeli forces with ambushes and exposed not only the inferiority in IDF infantry training and logistical planning, but also a seemingly “weak” commitment to taking the fight to enemy territory (as compared to earlier generations.)

In fact, the IDF’s poor performance against Hezbollah was another of multiple reasons that the military did not undertake serious maneuvering invasions in Gaza from that point until Hamas forced its hand with its October 7,2023 invasion.

What the Post saw in southern Lebanon on Thursday was complete IDF supremacy on the ground, achieved in record time.

The very fact that the IDF felt it was safe to bring the Post and other military journalists into southern Lebanon on only the 11th day of the invasion was itself a stunning result which could not have been foreseen in advance, and a show of IDF dominance and confidence.

The expected scenarios in the event of an IDF invasion were either a replay of 2006, or the IDF overcoming Hezbollah better this time, but only after some weeks of very intense fighting, with some significant casualties on the IDF’s side.

So far reported IDF deaths in battle are still in the low dozens – an astoundingly low number compared to the several hundred Hezbollah operatives skilled and the thousands upon thousands of weapons the IDF has captured.

In 11 days, the IDF has exorcised 17 years of Hezbollah demons that had plagued it.

But the Post’s impression from the visit is that the IDF is going to finish all or most of its invasion still within weeks – another reason why there might have been a rush to get Israeli journalists in now.

Will that be enough time to bring the rocket fire down from lower than expected, to actually tolerable for the long term?