IDF announces fallen soldier Sergeant Yoav Agmon, killed in drone strike on northern Israel

Sergeant Yoav Agmon was killed during Hezbollah's Sunday evening drone attack on a military base near Binyamina, the IDF confirmed on Monday morning.

Sergeant Agmon, 19, from Binyamina Givat Ada, was a soldier in infantry training at the Golani Training Base in the Golani Brigade.

Sergeant Agmon was promoted posthumously.

From top left, clockwise, fallen IDF soldiers Sergeant Alon Amitay, Sergeant Yoav Agmon, Sergeant Omri Tamari, and Sergeant Yosef Hieb. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The other victims of the attack

The young 19-year-old was one of 4 killed by the Hezbollah drone attack. He fell alongside Sergeant Yosef Hieb, Sergeant Omri Tamari, and Sergeant Alon Amitay.

Seven other soldiers were critically wounded in the attack.