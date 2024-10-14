IDF announces fallen soldier Sergeant Yoav Agmon, killed in drone strike on northern Israel

Sergeant Yoav Agmon was killed during Hezbollah's Sunday evening drone attack on a military base near Binyamina, the IDF confirmed on Monday morning.
Sergeant Agmon, 19, from Binyamina Givat Ada, was a soldier in infantry training at the Golani Training Base in the Golani Brigade.
Sergeant Agmon was promoted posthumously.
The other victims of the attack
The young 19-year-old was one of 4 killed by the Hezbollah drone attack. He fell alongside Sergeant Yosef Hieb, Sergeant Omri Tamari, and Sergeant Alon Amitay.
Seven other soldiers were critically wounded in the attack.