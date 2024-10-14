'He wanted to be a warrior': Sergeant Alon Amitay killed in Hezbollah drone strike

Sergeant Alon Amitay, a 19-year-old soldier in training killed by a Hezbollah drone attack on Sunday, was a loving brother to twin 12-year-old siblings and a proud member of the family who founded Ramot Naftali, Israel Hayom reported.

Sergeant Amitay was reportedly descended from the famous Alharar family from Kiryat Shmona and the Alon family. He sought to follow his family legacy and had enlisted in the Golani patrol like many of his uncles from the Alharar family in Kiryat Shmona, according to the report.

His uncle Avi Alharr told Israel Hayom, "He enlisted in the Golani patrol six months ago. He's like my little brother. He was in the security of settlements in Ramot Naftali at his home, and they went on a Matul course. A few minutes before that he was talking on the phone with his mother. He went to have dinner and [then] he was hurt. He wanted to be a warrior and a leader like his uncles. A special boy."

Sergeant Amitay was killed during Hezbollah's Sunday evening drone attack on a military base near Binyamina, the IDF confirmed on Monday morning.

Sergeant Amitay, 19, from Ramot Naftali, was a soldier training for an infantry role in the Golani Barracks, Golani Brigade.

Sergeant Amitay was promoted posthumously. From top left, clockwise, fallen IDF soldiers Sergeant Alon Amitay, Sergeant Yoav Agmon, Sergeant Omri Tamari, and Sergeant Yosef Hieb. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The other victims of the attack

The young 19-year-old was one of 4 killed by the Hezbollah drone attack. He fell alongside Sergeant Yosef Hieb, Sergeant Omri Tamari, and Sergeant Yoav Agmon.

Seven soldiers were also critically wounded in the Hezbollah attack.