Indictment filed against resident of North after gun, books on terrorism found in his possession

On September 25, security forces carried out searches in the home of the suspect and unearthed a glock pistol in a coat pocket. 

An indictment was filed against a resident of Deir el-Asad in the Galilee after a gun and books on terrorism were found in his home, Police announced on Sunday. 

Security forces operate to arrest the resident of Deir el-Asad. September 25, 2024. (CREDIT: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

In addition, the suspect also possessed various books on the subject of  Islamic terrorism. 

Indictment filed against suspect 

The police said that following a joint police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) investigation, an indictment was filed against the suspect. 



