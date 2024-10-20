Indictment filed against resident of North after gun, books on terrorism found in his possession

An indictment was filed against a resident of Deir el-Asad in the Galilee after a gun and books on terrorism were found in his home, Police announced on Sunday.

On September 25, security forces carried out searches in the home of the suspect and unearthed a glock pistol in a coat pocket located in a cupboard.

Security forces operate to arrest the resident of Deir el-Asad. September 25, 2024. (CREDIT: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

In addition, the suspect also possessed various books on the subject of Islamic terrorism.

Indictment filed against suspect

The police said that following a joint police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) investigation, an indictment was filed against the suspect.