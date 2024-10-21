Defense Ministry rebuilds destroyed dining hall of attacked Binyamina base

The Defense Ministry rebuilt the cafeteria of a base near Binyamina that was struck earlier this month in the Hezbollah drone attack, the ministry said.

The October 13 attack on the Golani Brigade training base killed four soldiers and critically wounded seven.

Five additional soldiers were seriously wounded, and 14 were moderately wounded.

Hezbollah launched two drones towards Israel that night, one of which was shot down over the sea. The other penetrated deep into Israel and crashed near Binyamina.

A total of 67 people were wounded in the attack. No sirens were activated.

The IDF is currently still investigating the incident.

The newly rebuilt cafeteria at the Golani Training Base near Binyamina, which was targeted on October 13. (credit: Defense Ministry).

'Results are painful'

IDF chief of staff Lt.-Col. Herzi Halevi said during a visit to the base following the attack, “We are at war, and an attack on a training base on the home front is difficult. The results are painful."

“You operated well to treat and evacuate the wounded. Embrace the bereaved families, accompany the wounded, and strengthen the commanders and soldiers,” he added.