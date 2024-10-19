Israel's blind spot: How Hezbollah's expanded UAV capabilities evade Israeli air defense - analysis

In recent years, Hezbollah has focused on developing its own aerial capabilities, primarily consisting of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

This has given the terrorist organization the ability to strike buildings in Israel with precision while complicating the detection and interception of these drones. Hezbollah's aerial capabilities have proven effective in several instances, such as the attack on a Golani Brigade training base that resulted in the deaths of four soldiers and dozens of injuries, as well as a drone launch toward the Prime Minister's residence on Saturday.

The operatives responsible for these UAVs belong to Unit 127, which operates under Hezbollah’s aerial division. This unit, equipped with various types of drones based on Iranian technology, made operational advances during the Shiite organization’s fighting alongside the Syrian Army, Iran, and Russia against rebels and global jihadist fighters in Syria. The unit’s operatives spread across Lebanon, received training from Iran’s Quds Force to further enhance their capabilities.

Israel's new priority

The unit came into the spotlight again with the precise drone strike on a dining hall at the Golani Brigade's training base. In response, Israel Air Force (IAF) Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar instructed that targeting this unit be prioritized.

In recent years, the unit has managed to expand its storage sites, launchers, and runways for large drones from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley to additional locations. According to security sources, "Operating a Shahed 107 UAV is very easy, and its design and materials make it difficult to detect, track, and intercept, especially due to its ability to fly at low altitudes." UAV (illustrative) (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

It is important to note that Hezbollah’s UAVs are either optically guided (image-seeking) or GPS-guided, and in some cases, they are remotely controlled or operate on pre-programmed flight paths. The warhead size depends on the drone’s size and flight range. Hezbollah possesses drones capable of hitting targets with an accuracy of just a few dozen meters.

The IAF has developed various methods to detect, track, and intercept these UAVs, but Hezbollah often attempts to evade the IAF and IDF by launching a large number of drones simultaneously or using them in conjunction with rocket launches to distract and overwhelm detection systems.

Both the IAF and Military Intelligence have inflicted significant damage on the unit’s operatives and infrastructure. However, Hezbollah and Iran continue their efforts to smuggle drones from Iran through the Syria-Lebanon border, where the IDF also conducts strikes at border crossings, as it did on Friday night.