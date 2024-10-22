IDF strikes Hezbollah naval facility in Beirut

The IDF conducted airstrikes on Tuesday overnight targeting terror sites of the Hezbollah terror organization in Beirut, focusing on a key base of the group's naval unit, the IDF reported late Tuesday morning.

The strikes targeted warehouses containing weaponry, command centers, and additional sites associated with the Lebanon-based terrorist group, and were directed by intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate and the Navy. A view of damage caused by previous Israeli airstrikes, as smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, at Choueifat district, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki)

Among the attacked locations were underground infrastructures, including aerial projectiles and naval vessels used by Hezbollah in its operations against the State of Israel, the IDF noted.

Hezbollah’s central naval base

The central base of Hezbollah’s naval unit was specifically identified as a significant operational hub, used for storing fast boats and managing training and experiments for the unit.

The vessels belonging to this unit are designed to engage Israeli Navy ships and to target strategic maritime objectives in Israeli waters, according to the IDF.

Prior to the airstrikes, the IDF implemented various measures aimed at reducing the likelihood of civilian casualties, including issuing advanced and focused warnings to residents in the vicinity.