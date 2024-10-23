No 'messiah' patch on IDF uniform, Chief of Staff Halevi says

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi visited Golani Brigade combat forces last week in southern Lebanon.

He met a soldier who had put a “Messiah” patch on his uniform during his visit. Halevi approached the soldier, removed the patch, and placed it in the soldier’s shirt pocket. He explained that if the patch was important to him, the soldier could keep it in his pocket, but it should not be displayed on the official uniform. “Only military insignia on the uniform,” the chief of staff said firmly.

Since the start of the war, the IDF has noticed a growing trend of soldiers attaching non-regulation symbols to their uniforms, which has led to some concern.

Specifically designed equipment

In response, the IDF has provided uniforms and tactical equipment specifically designed for each unit’s operational needs. The military now insists that all such uniforms and equipment come exclusively from the IDF’s Technology and Logistics Division.

Using non-standard equipment, such as improperly calibrated weapons, can lead to serious consequences during operations or training. IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, October 22. 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Meanwhile, Arab media reported that the IDF conducted another strike in Beirut. This follows an announcement from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, which confirmed that four people were killed and 24 others injured in an Israeli strike near Hariri Hospital in Beirut.

Lebanese media also reported that flights were rerouted due to the attack in the Ozai neighborhood and intense fighting in the Bekaa Valley.