'May this be the fate of every criminal': Doctor faces suspension for celebrating Col. Daxa's death

The Chairman of the Ethics Bureau of the Israel Medical Association sent an official letter to the Health Ministry, requesting the suspension of the medical license of a doctor who celebrated the death of IDF commander Col. Ehsan Daxa on social media, Walla learned on Wednesday.

Dr. Batla Falah's post showed a picture of Col. Daxa with the caption, "May this be the fate of every criminal – resistance is avenged."

The statement subsequently caused significant outrage among medical professionals in Israel.

In his letter, Dr. Yossef Walfisch, Chairman of the Ethics Bureau of the Israel Medical Association, reminded that clear guidelines were established in 2014 instructing doctors to exercise restraint and responsibility when expressing their views in the media and on social networks, especially during politically and socially sensitive periods.

'Freedom of speech is a right for all citizens'

"Freedom of speech is a right for all citizens, including doctors," wrote Dr. Walfisch. "However, doctors must speak with respect, tolerance, and responsibility, particularly in professional contexts." 401st Brigade commander Ehsan Daxa. (credit: IDF spokesperson's Unit/Via Walla)

He advised doctors to carefully consider their words before making public statements to avoid damaging the reputation of the profession.

Before this letter, Health Minister Uriel Busso also contacted the Director General of the Health Ministry and the Israel Medical Association, requesting an investigation into Dr. Batla Falah, who holds an Israeli license but is currently working abroad.

The Health Ministry is considering suspending Dr. Falah's medical license, while many within the health system are calling for stricter regulations regarding public statements by medical professionals.

Dr. Falah has not yet responded to the complaint filed against her.

Medical professionals in Israel hope this incident will serve as a reminder for doctors to maintain professional conduct even outside of their work environment and to avoid statements that could undermine public trust in the health system.