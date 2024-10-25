Senior-Staff-Sergeant Mordechai Haim Amoyal killed in Lebanon

Senior-Staff-Sergeant Major (res.) Mordechai Haim Amoyal was killed in combat on Thursday, during an exchange between Hezbollah terrorists and IDF Battalion 222 in southern Lebanon, Israel's military announced Thursday evening.

Amoyal was 42 years old and a father of three children. He was from Israel's central city, Lod.

An initial IDF probe stated that several Hezbollah terrorists emerged from a tunnel and hurled grenades at the troops. The soldiers returned fire, and four 2nd Carmeli Brigade soldiers were killed, including Amoyal.

"My wife Sara and I send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen who paid an immeasurable price," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X/Twitter. "

"This is a difficult and painful hour for you and for all of us. Our hearts go out to those injured in the incident, and we pray for their speedy recovery," he added.

Training of IDF forces in the north (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Death toll since October 7

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Amoyal raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 757.