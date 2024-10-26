Sgt. Ido Ben Zvi killed in action in Jabalya

Sgt. Ido Ben Zvi, 21, was killed in action on Friday, October 25, 2024 while fighting in northern Gaza. He served as an armored corps soldier and trainee in the Tank Commanders Course in Battalion 196, "Bnei Or" Brigade (460).

Ben Zvi was killed with two other soldiers of the Bnei Or Brigade. The three were killed inside the Jabalya refugee camp in a tank that was hit by an explosive.

The three soldiers join 13 others who have been killed in the past three days in the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.

Ben Zvi was a trainee in the Tank Commanders course along with Sgt. Hillel Eliyahu Ovadia. They were killed alongside their commander, Captain Barak Sagan, 22.

The IDF raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, which is close to the refugee camp, using tanks in pursuit of any remaining Hamas terrorists.

A community mourns

The Kibbutz movement called Ben Zvi's passing a "double disaster" paired with the loss of Guy Idan, another member of Shomrat who fell in battle a mere five hours before the sergeant.

"The loss the kibbutz movement has been facing over the past year is incomprehensible in its scope," said former MK Inbar Bezek, a member of Kibbutz Shomrat to N12. "The kibbutz movement is small, and kibbutz communities are small communities where everyone knows everyone."