Netanyahu tells haredi MKs Gallant's dismissal possible after Iran strikes - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly informed his ultra-Orthodox coalition partners that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant could face dismissal after the anticipated strikes on Iran, Kan News reported on Sunday.

Facing delays in the draft law, ultra-Orthodox Knesset members have signaled potential coalition disruption, refusing to participate in today’s Ministerial Committee on Legislation meeting.

Netanyahu and his advisors have urged coalition members to hold off on any internal disputes until security tensions with Iran subside, assuring them that he “is prepared to dismiss the defense minister when feasible.”

Previous media reports have revealed that Netanyahu was considering Gallant’s dismissal, with discussions reportedly underway with National Unity Party leader Gideon Sa’ar as a possible successor.

Warming up to the idea

While the Prime Minister’s Office dismissed claims of Sa’ar’s appointment, it declined to comment on reports of Netanyahu’s intention to remove Gallant. Ultra-Orthodox parties have shown openness to Sa’ar’s potential inclusion in the government, viewing it as a positive step, the report stated.

Senior party officials conveyed their readiness to “forego ministerial roles if it means expanding the government” to incorporate Sa’ar, suggesting they “would find working with Sa’ar more constructive” in developing a consensus on the draft law, the report stated.