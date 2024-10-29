Knesset advances bill to expel family members of terrorists

A bill proposal to expel from Israel family members of terrorists, if the family member "knew ahead of time about his plan to commit an act of terror, expressed support or identified with the act of terror or published praise, sympathy, or encouraged an act of terror," passed voting in the Knesset Home Committee on Tuesday, and may become law next week.

The bill gives the authority to the Interior Minister, after holding an arraignment, to expel the family member "to the territory of the Gaza Strip, or a different expulsion destination depending on the circumstances."

The expulsion would apply for between seven to 15 years for an Israeli citizen, and between 10 to 20 years for an Israeli non-citizen resident. The bill also says that in order to comply with the bill, the Israel Police has "all of the authorities given to it by law, including the authority to enter any place, remove from it any person, and use reasonable force to do so."

The bill proposal is an amalgamation of four separate bills proposed by Members of Knesset from the Likud, Yisrael Beytenu, and Otzma Yehudit. Proponents of the bill claim that it will deter potential terrorists from acting out of fear of repercussions to their families. However, legal advisors in the government and the Knesset pointed out what they argued were severe constitutional difficulties due to the claim that it served as a form of collective punishment.

After passing its preliminary reading in February, the bill was significantly amended in order to solve the legal problems. However, after the amended version passed its first reading, Knesset Home Committee chairman MK Ofir Katz announced on October 8 that the wording would return to its original version, due to "disagreements" with justice ministry officials over the final version. The aftermath of a ramming terror attack in the Glilot area that wounded dozens. October 27, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Shin Bet and IDF have reservations

Prior to the vote on Tuesday, the Home Committee held a classified discussion in which security officials presented their positions regarding the bill. According to a number of reports, the Shin Bet and IDF expressed reservations over the bill, in that it could lead to unrest and incitement that will cause more terror attacks, rather than reduce them. The reports could not be corroborated.

The debate prior to the vote was heated, as MKs who supported the bill accused MK Ofer Cassif of Hadash Ta'al, who opposed the bill, of being a "terror supporter." At one point Knesset ushers had to physically stand between Cassif and MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit).

In another exchange, a representative of the Justice Ministry said that the ministry could not present its opinion until the bill was discussed by Israel's National Security Cabinet. Katz responded by accusing legal officials of "tying our hands in the fight against terror."

According to Cohen, the bill may pass into law as soon as this Monday, November 4.