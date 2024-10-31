Israeli hostage, Omer Shem Tov turns 22, celebrating second birthday in captivity

Omer Shem Tov, one of the 101 remaining hostages in Gaza, celebrated his second birthday in captivity on Thursday, turning 22 years old.

In an Instagram post dedicated to his birthday, Omer’s mother, Shelly Shem Tov, called on others around the world to do an act of kindness and to bring light into the world, as Omer has now spent 391 days in Hamas captivity.

She also asks for world leaders to pressure Hamas into a deal to release the remaining hostages.

Over a year in captivity

On October 7, 2023, the terrorist group Hamas initiated the deadliest terror attack in Israel’s history, killing over 1,200 innocent people and kidnapped around 250 hostages.

About 40 of those among the 250 people taken hostage were abducted at the Nova Music Festival, including Omer. Dana Shem Tov, sister of Omer Shem Tov, 21, an Israeli hostage kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, shouts slogans next to other relatives, friends and supporters during a rally calling for the hostages' release, amid the ongoing conflict (credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS)

Since the massacre over a year ago, Omer’s mother has been active in protesting the government and demanding from them a deal that would release the hostages.

In April, Shelly Shem Tov organized a protest where hundreds gathered in Herzliya, wearing yellow clothes and Israeli flags.

“I can either take charge and lead others or become a victim,” Shelly had said this past month on a Shabbat retreat that brought survivors of the attack together.

“This test we’re all going through — as painful as it is — teaches us that we’re all brothers, and this Shabbat is proof of that.”