IAF conducts over 200 airstrikes amid Gaza, Lebanon operations

The IDF struck a launch site and the suspected terrorist responsible for projectile fire from Lebanon near the HaMifratz area in northern Israel on Thursday.

Projectiles were launched from Lebanon toward HaMifratz, prompting the Israel Air Force (IAF) to strike back, targeting the launch point and neutralizing the assailant.

Over the past 24 hours, IDF forces have carried out several localized operations in southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, seizing weapons, and eliminating terrorists. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, November 1, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In parallel, IDF troops continue intensified operations in the Gaza Strip. In Jabaliya, air and ground forces conducted targeted raids on military installations, killing dozens of Hamas terrorists. In central Gaza, IDF forces neutralized several armed operatives, while in Rafah, troops identified and struck a military site with an underground tunnel used for hostile activities.

IDF operational activity in the Gaza Strip, November 1, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Over 200 airstrikes

Throughout Thursday, the IAF targeted more than 200 sites tied to Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, focusing on command centers, missile launch sites, and other critical infrastructure used by the terror groups.

Earlier on Friday, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and fallen projectiles were identified in an open area.