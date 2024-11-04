On two fronts: PIJ Oct. 7 terrorist, Hezbollah commander killed in airstrikes

The IDF eliminated Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative Ahmed Al-Dalu, a terrorist who partook in the October 7 massacre in Kfar Aza, as well as Abu Ali Rida, a Hezbollah commander, during operation activities in Gaza and Lebanon, the military said on Monday.

Throughout the war, Al-Dalu was reportedly involved in the planning of terrorist activities against Israeli citizens.

Al-Dalu was killed in a targeted strike in the Gaza Strip directed by the Shin Bet and IDF ground troops, the military noted, adding that an additional terrorist was eliminated with him.

IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. November 4, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Further, in Gaza, ground troops of the 162nd and 252nd divisions killed numerous terrorists in close-quarters combat and via aircraft fire.

Troops also operated and eliminated terrorists in the Rafah area of the southern Gaza Strip, the military continued. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. November 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Identifying a terrorist squad that was operating in a building in which were stored explosives intended to harm the forces, troops struck and eliminated both the terrorists and the weapons.

Hezbollah operative eliminated

In Lebanon, the IAF eliminated Rida, a Hezbollah commander of the Baraachit area in southern Lebanon, in a targeted strike.

Rida was responsible for the firing of projectiles from the area and the execution of terror activities against IDF troops.

The military noted that ground troops operating in southern Lebanon noticed a terrorist within a building near the border with Israel. After the terrorist had been struck, secondary explosions were identified, the military said.

Secondary explosions often indicate the presence of weapons in a structure.