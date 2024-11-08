Israel Katz inauguration speech: Hostages are Defense Ministry's top priority

Returning the hostages is the primary goal of the Defense Ministry, Israel Katz said in his speech as he was sworn in as the new Defense Minister on Friday.

Minister Katz was received by IDF Chief of Staff, Major General Herzi Halevi and the Director General of the Defense Ministry, Major General (Ret.) Eyal Zamir in a ceremony at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

In his speech, Katz commended the IDF for their service thus far, stressing that he always had complete confidence in their ability to "carry out the mission perfectly."

He expressed a desire to nurture and preserve these abilities.

"I came to bear the responsibility," he said.

Katz added that he would be "the defender of the IDF," harnessing his abilities to ensure the IDF is able to tackle the issues it must, "with full force."

Katz stated his aims as the new minister were to "curb Iranian aggression and diminish its capabilities, to continue the dismantlement of Hamas as a ruling and military force and to defeat Hezbollah."

Nevertheless, it is the return of the Gaza hostages, Katz said, which is the "number one goal."

He also thanked outgoing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for his commitment, and friendship.

Gallant's words

Gallant also gave a speech, speaking on the impact that October 7 had on him: "Although only a short time has passed since the Seventh in October, the sights will continue to accompany me, accompany all of us, until my last day."

He expressed gratitude and appreciation for the IDF commanders and soldiers, as well as members of the security forces, regular and reserve.

"Thanks to you," he said, "the State of Israel is where it is today."

Gallant reminded the public that the mission is far from completion, as Israel must first fulfill its moral duty - and war goal - of returning the evacuees to their homes and the hundred and one hostages from Gaza.

"I will continue, as I have done all my life, to work for the security of the State of Israel and for the people of Israel," he concluded.