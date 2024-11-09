Demonstrators hold protests across Israel to mark 400 days of war

Protesters across Israel have taken to the streets on Saturday night, demanding the Israeli government accept a hostage deal on what marks 400 days since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Thousands demonstrated across Tel Aviv as well as hundreds in Jerusalem - which saw three protesters arrested near the Prime Minister's residence.

101 חטופים בשבי חמאס כבר 400 יום | אלפים מפגינים בכיכר החטופים ומול שער בגין, מאות בירושלים; הפגנות גם בחיפה, באר שבע, אילת, הוד השרון, צומת שער הנגב, קריית גת ויישובים נוספים@galdjerassi @ShaniRami @ShaIsrael2 pic.twitter.com/QWYZUj5rjh — גלצ (@GLZRadio) November 9, 2024

A rally marking the hostages in captivity for 400 days was also held at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, with families of hostages held captive noting that they've "run out of words" in frustration for lack of a deal that would see their release.

Additional protests

There was also a demonstration for a hostage release deal in Eilat, with protesters seen on the southern city's promenade.

Protests have also been held in Netanya and Hadera. Hundreds of demonstrators were also seen at the Karkur junction near Pardes Hanna, calling for a "deal now," and one person was arrested, Ynet reported. He was taken to the police station in Zichron Ya'akov. Families of hostages protest for a deal in Tel Aviv 400 days after the October 7 attacks. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Another protester was arrested in Haifa, where there was a demonstration at Sefer Square, according to Israel Police. Police stated that demonstrators were "violating public order," which led to the protester attacking officers, police noted.