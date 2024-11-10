Ireland passes motion that 'Israel is perpetrating genocide on Gaza'

The Irish government has passed a motion that Israel is ‘perpetrating genocide’ on Gaza, Irish news reported on Thursday.

The Dáil, the lower house of the Irish legislature, is also planning to formally intervene in South Africa’s case against Israel before the end of the year, according to the Irish Foreign Minister, Micheál Martin.

In December of 2023, South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), describing its assault on Gaza as genocidal.

Additionally, last month, the country submitted its Memorial to the ICJ regarding the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip, claiming that Israel has violated the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Ireland claims against Israel

Ireland had been saying for months that it would intervene in South Africa's genocide case against Israel. Judges at the ICJ hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, january 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN)

In March, Ireland joined Spain, Malta, and Slovenia in taking the first steps toward recognizing statehood declared by the Palestinians in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Minister stated, “The government has been extremely concerned at the conduct of both parties to this conflict and has consistently stressed that both must respect international law, including international humanitarian law.

“The government has insisted that both Israel and Hamas be held accountable for violations committed.”

Martin added that Ireland would follow “precisely the same approach” as when it intervened in Ukraine’s case against Russia.